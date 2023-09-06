Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to Waitress: The Musical following its Tribeca world premiere and will partner with Fathom Events on a December 7 nationwide release.

The content was captured live on stage in 2021 during the musical’s reprise on Broadway and stars composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles in the lead role.

Based on the 2007 film directed by Adrienne Shelly and starring Keri Russell, the musical follows an expert pie baker stuck in a small town and loveless marriage who enters a life-changing baking contest.

Brett Sullivan directed the film and Jessie Nelson is creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angeìl Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer.

Kent Sanderson, Miranda King, and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal on behalf of Bleecker Street with FilmNation Entertainment.

The exclusive theatrical release of Waitress: The Musical marks Bleecker Street and Fathom Events’ second partnership following Guy Nattiv’s Golda, which was released with Fathom on August 23 in advance of its wider theatrical release on August 25.

Fathom Events has released stage-to-screen titles such as Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen, Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!, and Kinky Boots, as well as numerous performances from the National Theatre Live in London including Jodie Comer’s performance in Prima Facie, Frankenstein, and Hamlet.

Bleecker Street’s upcoming release slate includes Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later starring Ryan and David Duchovny on November 3; Stone Age thriller The Origin receiving its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest (September 21-28); and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space station-set thriller I.S.S., which recently debuted at Tribeca.