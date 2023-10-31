UK sales outfit Blue Finch Films has sold Graham Hughes’ found-footage sci-fi horror Hostile Dimensions for North America to Dark Sky Films for release in 2024.

After being presented at Frontières Buyers Showcase in Cannes 2023, the UK feature has played at Beyond Fest and FrightFest. It follows two documentary filmmakers as they travel through alternate dimensions to uncover the truth about a graffiti artist who has vanished.

UK filmmaker Hughes produced the title alongside Evrim Ersoy. Hughes also stars in the film, alongside Annabel Logan.

”The film came from the creeping nihilism I’ve been feeling as the world seems to fall down on our heads,” Hughes noted. ”Sci-fi and horror have always been great genres for exploring cultural questions and trying to make sense of things that seem to defy explanation or logic, and this film was my attempt to address part of the feeling of despair I see creeping more and more into society.”

”Graham has been a filmmaker on the rise and on our radar since we saw his terrific debut [The Big Slick]. Now Hostile Dimension makes good on that promise and then some. It’s one of the smartest, wittiest, most joyously inventive and breathlessly entertaining genre films we’ve seen in a long time,” said Giles Edwards of Dark Sky Films.