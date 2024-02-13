Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights to the survival thriller Lost On A Mountain In Maine produced by Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions and is kicking off EFM sales this week.

Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger directed the true story from a screenplay by Luke Paradise about a 12-year-old boy separated from his family during a storm while hiking on Mount Katahdin who must fight to stay alive over the course of nine days.

Caitlin FitzGerald (The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Succession), Paul Sparks (House Of Cards), Ethan Slater (Universal’s upcoming Wicked), and Luke David Blumm (The Watcher) star.

Blue Fox will preview first footage for buyers in EFM. The company’s US distribution arm plans a theatrical release.

The producers on Lost On A Mountain In Maine are Heather Grehan, Braden Aftergood, Ryan B Cook, and Dick Boyce.

Blue Fox’s James Huntsman said: “Consumers are hungry for high-quality family adventure films. Andrew, together with his stellar cast and the team at Balboa Productions have brought to the screen a beloved book that will thrill audiences around the world.”

Boyce added, “This is a 40-years-in-the-making passion project that captures the essence of my parents: family, hope, and grit.”

Blue Fox’s sales slate includes Mackenzie Munro’s YA rom-com Boot Camp starring Rachel Boudwin and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

