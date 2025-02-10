On the eve of EFM in Berlin, Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights to a new adaptation of the Eugene O’Neill stage classic Long Day’s Journey Into Night starring Ed Harris and Jessica Lange.

Jonathan Kent, the acclaimed British theatre and opera director and former joint artistic director of the Almeida Theatre, makes his feature debut and directed from an adapted screenplay by David Lindsay-Abaire, who scripted Rabbit Hole.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night will screen in Berlin and receives its world premiere at Dublin International Film Festival later this month before screening at Glasgow Film Festival.

The story centres on the Tyrone family, a clan that cannot escape a cycle of conflict and resentment. As the story builds to its climax, the family is presented through an unflinching lens as they struggle with addiction and illness. Rounding out the cast are Ben Foster, Colin Morgan, Erika Roe, Lesa Thurman, and Derek Carroll.

The production from Brouhaha Entertainment, London-based BK Studios, Four Provinces Films, Magnolia Mae Films and Fetisoff Illusion is produced by Gabrielle Tana, the late Bill Kenwright, Gleb Fetisov, Lindsay-Abaire, Redmond Morris, and Carolyn Marks Blackwood. David Gilbery and Naomi George handled executive producer duties.

Blue Fox Entertainment president Lisa Gutberlet said, “Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece really comes to life in this powerful and emotionally charged adaptation, led by the iconic duo Jessica Lange and Ed Harris.

“With standout performances and masterful direction by renowned theater director Jonathan Kent, this prestige ensemble film is poised for major festivals, awards recognition, and international theatrical success.”

