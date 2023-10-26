Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights on Bronte Pictures’ shark thriller Fear Below and is launching talks with buyers at the AFM next week.

Matthew Holmes (The Legend Of Ben Hall, The Cost) directs the story of a team of professional divers in 1940’s Australia hired to locate a sunken car in a river whose efforts are thwarted by a deadly bull shark hunting in the waters.

When the divers discover they are working for ruthless criminals trying to recover their stolen gold bullion, the bank robbers prove to be as treacherous as what lurks beneath the surface.

The Blue Fox sales team will show first footage at the market.

The ensemble cast includes Hermione Corfield (Sea Fever), Will Fletcher (The Rings Of Power), Jake Ryan (Wyrmwood: Apocalypse), Clayton Watson (Matrix Revolutions), Josh McConville (Elvis), Kevin Dee (Road To Boston), Sam Parsonson (Transfusion), Jacob Nayingul (Higher Ground), and Arthur Angel (The King’s Daughter).

Fear Below producer Blake Northfield of Bronte Picturessaid, “It’s an absolute pleasure to work with Blue Fox Entertainment on Fear Below; a company that we’ve found over the years to show utmost integrity in their dealings. We’re so excited to launch Fear Below at the AFM and look forward to Blue Fox Entertainment presenting the film worldwide.”

Blue Fox Entertainment’s James Huntsman said: “Fear Below delivers a fresh and unique take on the shark genre. We are thrilled we found the right movie that will take audiences on an unexpected journey into the water.”