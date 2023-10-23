Andy Mundy-Castle’s documentary White Nanny, Black Child was among the winners at the British Urban Film Festival, which ran until October 20, and was held outside London for the first time in its history, at Halifax’s Crossley Gallery.

White Nanny, Black Child premiered at Sheffield Doc Fest and explores an untold part of UK history when over 70,000 children from West African families, principally Nigerian, were unofficially fostered without regulation into white British families between the 1950s and 1990s. Natasha Dack of Tigerlily Productions co-produces with Doc Hearts.

Further awards went to Jordon Scott Kennedy’s boxing drama Suicide Kelly for best feature, which had its world premiere at the festival, while Screen Star of Tomorrow 2023 Ronke Adekoluejo took home the prize for best actress, for her performance in short Guests.

Leeds-born actor Angela Griffin won this year’s honorary award – the second woman to win the award in BUFF’s history, following director Amma Asante in 2018. Griffin has worked prolifically in TV, in UK soap operas like Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, as well as Harlots and Amazon film Your Christmas Or Mine?

British Urban Film Festival 2023 winners

Actress – Ronke Adekoluejo, Guests

Actor – Damari Green, Wings

Feature – Suicide Kelly dir. Jordon Scott Kennedy

Documentary – White Nanny, Black Child dir. Andy Mundy-Castle

Soundtrack – Echo dir. Jo Southwell

Script supervision – You Fit The Description dir. Davy Lazare

Live script – Say Yes, Lara Genovese, Michael James Nelson

Vatican Diaries, Michael Sedge, Joel Jacobs

The Monster In Mummy, Steve Sloan, Donia Youssef

Short – Wings dir. Billy Boyd Cape

Honorary Award recipient – Angela Griffin