Screen is running this regularly-updated page with the latest film festival and market dates from across the world.

To submit details of or alter your festival dates, please contact us here with the name, dates, country and website for the event. Screen is also running a calendar for UK-Ireland film release dates here.

Ongoing

Belmont World Film, US - March 28-May 15

Jeonju International Film Festival, South Korea – April 27-May 6

IndieLisboa International Film Festival, Portugal – April 27-May 7

HotDocs, Canada – April 27-May 7

May

DocLands Documentary Film Festival, US - May 10-14

Seattle International Film Festival, US – May 11-21

Docaviv, Israel – May 11-20

Cannes Film Festival, France – May 16-27

Harlem International Film Festival, US – May 18-28

Mountainfilm, US – May 25-29

Krakow Film Festival, Poland – May 28-June 4

June

Nippon Connection Festival, Germany – June 6-11

Windrush Caribbean Film Festival, UK - June 6-30

Tribeca Film Festival, US – June 7-18

Sydney Film Festival, Australia – June 7-18

Cine Las Americas International Film Festival, US – June 7-11

Lighthouse International Film Festival, US - June 7-11

New Media Film Festival, US – June 7-8

BFI Film on Film Festival, UK – June 8-11

Balinale – Bali International Film Festival, Indonesia – June 8-11

Transilvania International Film Festival, Romania – June 9-18

BANFF World Media Festival, Canada – June 11-14

Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market, France – June 12-17

Bentonville Film Festival, US – June 13-18

Sheffield DocFest, UK - June 14-19

Frameline, San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, US - June 14-24

Provincetown International Film Festival, US – June 14-18

Monte Carlo Television Festival, Monaco – June 16-20

CineEurope, Spain – June 19-22

Docs Ireland, Northern Ireland - June 20-26

Ponta Lopud Film Festival, Croatia – June 20-24

Nantucket Film Festival, US – June 21-26

Munich International Film Festival, Germany – June 22-July 1

Ramsgate International Film & TV Festival, UK – June 22-25

Oak Cliff Film Festival, US – June 22-25

Brussels International Film Festival, Belgium – June 27-July 5

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Czech Republic – June 30-July 8

July

Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival, US – July 6-9

Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland – July 11-16

Jerusalem Film Festival, Israel – July 13-23

New York Asian Film Festival, US - July 14-30

Fantasia International Film Festival, Canada – July 20-August 9

Burgas International Film Festival, Bulgaria - July 15-21

Indy Shorts Film Festival, US – July 18-23

Comic-Con, US – July 20-23

New Horizons International Film Festival, Poland – July 20-30

Deep In The Heart Film Festival, US – July 20-23

August

Locarno Film Festival, Switzerland – August 2-12

Melbourne International Film Festival, Australia – August 3-20

Chichester International Film Festival, UK - August 4-27

Sarajevo Film Festival, Bosnia & Herzegovina – August 11-18

Edinburgh International Film Festival, UK - August 18-23

Sidewalk Film Festival, US – August 21-27

Little Venice Film Festival, UK - August 22-27

Venice International Film Festival, Italy – August 30-September 9

September

Deauville American Film Festival, France – September 1-10

Toronto International Film Festival - September 7-17

Prishtina International Film Festival, Kosovo – September 12-17

Helsinki International Film Festival, Finland - September 14-24

DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, South Korea - September 14-21

Cheltenham International Film Festival, UK - September 15-24

Prague Independent Film Festival, Czech Republic – September 16-19

Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival, Canada - September 16-24

Finnish Film Affair, Finland – September 20-22

Calgary International Film Festival, Canada – September 21-October 1

San Sebastian International Film Festival, Spain - September 22-30

Schlingel International Film Festival for Children and Young Audiences, Germany - September 23-30

Encounters Short Film Festival, UK – September 26-October 1

Dinard Festival of British Film, France - September 27-October 1

FilmFest Hamburg, Germany - September 28-October 7

Zurich Film Festival, Switzerland – September 28-October 8

Reykjavik International Film Festival, Iceland – September 28-October 8

Haifa Film Festival, Israel – September 28-October 7

October

BFI London Film Festival, UK - October 4-15

Busan International Film Festival, South Korea - October 4-13

Bolton International Film Festival, UK - October 4-8

Festival du Nouveau Cinema de Montreal, Canada - October 4-15

Sensoria Festival, UK - October 4-7

Tallgrass Film Festival, US – October 5-8

Heartland International Film Festival, US – October 5-15

Mill Valley Film Festival, US - October 5-15

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, US – October 6-14

DOK Leipzig, Germany – October 8-15

Film Fest Ghent, Belgium – October 10-21

Newport Beach Film Festival, US – October 12-19

MIPCOM, France – October 16-19

Rome Film Festival, Italy - October 18-29

Adelaide Film Festival, Australia – October 18-29

Bergen International Film Festival, Norway – October 18-26

Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, Spain - October 18-24

Doclisboa, Portugal – October 19-29

Kerry Film Festival, Ireland - October 19-22

SCAD Savannah Film Festival, US – October 21-28

Tokyo International Film Festival, Japan - October 23-November 1

Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, Czech Republic – October 24-29

TIFFCOM, Japan - October 25-27

Raindance Film Festival, UK - October 25-November 4

1261 Grenada Film Festival, Grenada - October 26-29

Naples International Film Festival, US – October 26-29

Richard Harris International Film Festival, Ireland – October 26-30

American Film Market (AFM), US – October 31-November 5

Monaco Streaming Film Festival, Monaco – October 31-November 3

November

Nordic Film Days Lubeck, Norway - November 1-5

French Film Festival, UK - November 1-December 14

Geneva International Film Festival, Switzerland – November 3-12

Aesthetica Short Film Festival, UK – November 7-12

Stockholm International Film Festival, Sweden – November 8-19

DOC NYC, US – November 8-16

Sound Unseen, US – November 8-12

European Film Forum SCANORAMA, Lithuania - November 9-19

Cork International Film Festival, Ireland - November 9-19

Camerimage, Poland – November 11-18

Manchester Animation Festival, UK - November 12-17

Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia - November 30-December 9

Previous events

Saint Augustine Film Festival, US – January 12-15

Sundance Film Festival, US – January 19-29

FIPADOC Documentary Film Festival, France – January 20-28

Ostend Film Festival, Belgium - January 27-February 4

International Film Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands – January 25-February 5

Goteborg Film Festival, Sweden – January 27-February 5

DocPoint Helsinki Documentary Film Festival, Finland – January 31-February 5

SCAD TVFest, US – February 9-11

Victoria Film Festival, Canada - February 3-12

European Film Market, Germany – February 16-22

Berlin International Film Festival, Germany – February 16-26

Dublin International Film Festival, Ireland – February 23-March 4

True/False Film Fest, US – March 2-5

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival, UK - March 3-5

Cartoon Movie, France – March 7-9

Glasgow Film Festival, UK – March 1-12

Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, Greece – March 2-12

Miami Film Festival, US – March 3-12

FrightFest Glasgow, UK – March 10-11

Qumra, Qatar - March 10-15

Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum, Hong Kong – March 13-15

Filmart, Hong Kong – March 13-16

Borderlines Film Festival, UK – March 3-19

SXSW, US – March 10-19

Manchester Film Festival, UK - March 10-19

Malaga Film Festival, Spain – March 10-19

Series Mania, France – March 17-24

CPH:DOX, Denmark – March 15-26

BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, UK – March 15-26

Vilnius International Film Festival, Lithuania – March 16-26

Sofia International Film Festival, Bulgaria – March 16-26

Diagonale, Austria – March 21-26

Sofia Meetings, Bulgaria – March 22-26

Hippodrome Silent Film Festival, UK - March 22-26

Sonoma International Film Festival, US – March 22-26

RAI Film Festival, UK - March 22-25

watchAUT Austrian Film Festival, UK - March 23-26

Hebden Bridge Film Festival, UK - March 24-26

Sun Valley Film Festival, US – March 29-April 2

Hong Kong International Film Festival, Hong Kong – March 30-April 10

Istanbul Film Festival, Turkiye – April 7-18

Canneseries, France – April 14-19

MIPTV, France – April 17-19

Kinoteka Polish Film Festival, UK - March 9-April 27

Far East Film Festival, Italy – April 21-29

Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, Brazil – April 13-30

Visions du Réel, Switzerland – April 21-30

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, US – April 25-30

London Bengali Film Festival, UK - April 26-30