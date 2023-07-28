Los Angeles based production and distribution company Buffalo 8 has acquired worldwide rights to thriller Soviet Sleep Experiment, based on a story from horror fiction website Creepypasta.

Directed and produced by Barry Andersson and set in the late 1940s, the film is the story (known as The Russian Sleep Experiment in its Creepypasta version) of Russian researchers who keep four patients awake using an experimental stimulant. When the experiment spirals out of control the subjects take matters into their own hands.

The cast includes Eva De Dominici, Rafal Zawierucha, Chris Kattan, Evgeny Krutov, Michael Villar, Charles Hubbell and Paul Cram.

Jack Katzenberger, Sara Leeper, Crist Ballas and Jamey Guy produced with Andersson.

Andersson described the story as “very timely as it deals with the consequences of not knowing the truth and what sort of terror can come from average humans when they don’t know who they can believe.”

Buffalo 8 head of distribution Nikki Stier Justice said: “We are so excited to be releasing this unsettling and provocative adaptation of the urban legend that took the internet by storm.”