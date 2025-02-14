Fabienne Godet’s French comedy Guess Who Is Calling? starring Denis Podalydès and Aure Atika about a voice impersonator fielding phone calls for a famous writer whose intertwining lives lead to a whirlwind of complications, is selling strongly for The Bureau Sales.

It has been acquired by Weltkino ( Germany and Austria), Agora (Switzerland), O’Brother (Benelux), TVA ( Canada), and Eden (Israel).

A remake deal has been inked in Germany and further discussions are underway in Spain, Italy and other territories.

The film was one of the most-attended market screenings at Unifrance’s January Rendez-vous in Paris according to Unifrance figures, and won the Audience Award at French comedy festival l’Alpe D’Huez. Tandem will release in France on June 4, 2025.