Callum Turner and Riley Keough have replaced Josh O’Connor and Kristen Stewart in the lead roles of Karim Aїnouz’s Rosebush Pruning.

Jamie Bell, Lukas Gage, Tracy Letts, Elena Anaya and Pamela Anderson have also joined the cast, alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning.

Production is now underway in Spain.

The film centres on a young man suffering from epilepsy who plots the murders of his dysfunctional family.

Efthimis Filippou wrote the script, an adaptation of Marco Bellocchio’s 1965 debut film Fists In The Pocket.

Kavic Film secured the adaptation rights and produces the film with Viola Fügen and Michael Weber for The Match Factory and Annamaria Morelli at The Apartment. Spain’s Surfilm and the UK’s Crybaby are co-producers.

The Match Factory is also handling worldwide sales.

Mubi financed the feature alongside The Apartment, Metafilms, Anan Films, In Bloom, German Federal Film Board, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW and Medienboard. The film has also received funding from the BFI via the UK Global Screen Fund.