Luca Guadagnino’s Queer and Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door are among the 16 films added to the European Film Award 2024 contenders.
Several UK features have been shortlisted including Edward Berger’s Conclave, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest. Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End, a UK co-production with Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Sweden, has also been selected.
Further features include Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April, which won the special jury prize at Venice Film Festival as well as Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio, a Silver Lion winner at Venice and Italy’s submission for international feature at the Oscars.
Scroll down for the full list
The 16 films selected join the likes of Kinds Of Kindness, Emilia Perez and Kneecap to bring the shortlist up to 45 features all eligible for nominations at the European Film Awards which will be announced on November 5.
To be eligible, the features must have had their first official screening between June 1 2023 and May 31 2024, and have a European director. Exceptions to the latter include those with a European refugee or similar status or those who have lived in Europe and worked in the European film industry for at least five consecutive years.
The winners will be revealed at the ceremony on December 7 in Lucerne, Switzerland.
European Film Award 2024 contenders - second wave
April (Geo-Fr-IT)
Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili (Georgia, France, Italy)
Conclave (UK-US)
Dir. Edward Berger
Hard Truths (UK-Spain)
Dir. Mike Leigh
Harvest (UK-Ger-Gre-Fr-US)
Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari
Misericordia (It)
Dir. Emma Dante
Moon (Austria)
Dir. (Austria)
MR. K (Neth-Bel)
Dir. Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
My Fathers’ Daughter (Nor-Swe-Fin)
Dir. Egil Pedersen
Queer (It-US)
Dir. Luca Guadagnino
The End (Den-Ger-Ire-UK-Swe)
Dir. Joshua Oppenheimer
The New Year That Never Came (Rom-Serb)
Dir. Bogdan Mureşanu
The Room Next Door (Sp)
Dir. Pedro Almodóvar
The Sparrow In The Chimney (Switz)
Dir. Ramon Zürcher
Toxic (Lith)
Dir. Saulė Bliuvaitė (Lithuania)
Vermigilo (It-Fr-Bel)
Dir. Maura Delpero
Windless (Bul-It)
Dir. Pavel G. Vesnakov
