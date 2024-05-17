As part of Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, experienced line producer John Bernard explains the benefits of shooting in France for UK and US filmmakers, and shares his tips for Cannes newcomers.

Bernard is a France-based producer and CEO at Peninsula Film. He most recently wrapped production on action-comedy Heads Of State for Amazon Studios, and earlier this year finished work on John Woo’s remake of The Killer for Universal and Peacock, which shot in Paris.

“I’m basically the go-to line producer who welcomes the Anglo-Saxons into France,” says Bernard. “I also often am very involved with the CNC (National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image) in terms of trying to explain to my fellow Anglo-Saxon people the complexities of the French tax credit and, in fact, how relatively easy it is to use it, and how efficient it is

He adds: “And, financially, how beneficial it is for their projects if they want to come and shoot in France and work on that basis.”

In the interview, Bernard also explains how preparation is key at the festival, and reveals that he starts each Cannes with a “great motoring experience”.

Cannes Close-Up sees leading figures from the international film industry give their inside insight into their careers and navigating the Cannes Film Festival, with interviews set to run throughout the event.

