Jour2Fete has acquired French distribution rights to Cannes Critics’ Week title Julie Keeps Quiet.

The debut feature of Belgian director Leonardo Van Dijl, Julie Keeps Quiet is set in an elite tennis academy. When an investigation into her tennis coach ignites and he is suspended, all of the club’s players are encouraged to speak up but star player Julie chooses to keep quiet - leaving the investigation and the coach’s future in doubt. Van Dijl’s short film Stephanie played in Cannes, San Sebastian and TIFF in 2020 and was set in the world of gymnastics.

International sales for Julie Keeps Quiet are handled by New Europe Film Sales.

The script for the Belgian-Swedish co-production is by Van Dijl and Ruth Becquart. The cast includes Tessa Van den Broeck who plays Julie, as well as Ruth Becquart, Koen De Bouw, Claire Bodson and Laurent Caron.

It is produced by Gilles De Schryver, Gilles Coulier, Wouter Sap and Roxanne Sarkozi of Belgium’s De Wereldvrede. The co-producers are Les Films du Fleuve’s Delphine Tomson, Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne; Hobab’s Nima Yousefi; and Film I Väst’s Kristina Börjeson and Anthony Muir.