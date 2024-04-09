UK filmmaker Andrea Arnold will be honoured with the Directors’ Fortnight’s Carrosse d’Or award at the 56h edition of the Cannes parallel section running May 15-25.

She will receive the prize from French directors guild La Société des Réalisateurs (SRF) during the opening ceremony.

Launched in 2002, the Carosse d’Or - or “Golden Coach” in French - recognises “innovative” directors for their storied careers behind the camera.

Last year, Souleyman Cissé received the honour that has also previously been given to Frederick Wiseman, John Carpenter, Martin Scorsese, Werner Herzog, Aki Kaurismaki, Jia Zhangke, Naomi Kawase and Nanni Moretti.

SRF board members, who include filmmakers Thomas Bidegain, Cédric Klapisch and Claire Simon, wrote a letter to Arnold, citing her “singular take on mise-en-scène, will to explore reality and give it a new shape in fiction and documentary” and films Milk, Red Road, Wuthering Heights and American Honey that “scrutinize society from every angle, traveling through times and environments.” They praised her “powerful female characters” and “sensitive and sharp eye,” saying that “Faced with hindered desires and fallen ambitions, your heroines fight, grow, often in violence and come into their own.”

They added: “We are amazed by your constant ability to reinvent yourself, as if to question your filmmaking every time.”

Arnold’s latest feature Bird starring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski is rumored to be poised for a key slot in the festival’s official selection that will be announced on Thursday (April 11).

The 2024 Directors’ Fortnight line-up will be announced on April 16.