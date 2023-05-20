Cannes delegate general Thierry Fremaux was involved in a heated altercation with a policeman on Friday night (May 19) outside the Carlton Hotel.

In video footage posted on Twitter by journalist and producer Eric Morillot, Fremaux can be seen remonstrating with the policeman and then being forcibly pushed back by the policeman.

In his Twitter post accompanying one of the videos, Morillot said that Fremaux had been asked to stop twice by the policeman for riding his electric bicycle on the pavement.

Video from the one Tweet shows the officer running up to Frémaux and making contact with the delegate general, pushing him to one side and preventing him from entering the Carlton.

🔴 Vous rouliez à bicyclette sur le trottoir.



Un policier vous a demandé deux fois de vous arrêter.



Quand il vous rattrape devant le Carlton vous l’accusez de vous avoir agressé.



Je vous le redis ici, Thierry Frémaux, vous aviez tort et vous n’êtes pas au dessus des lois !… pic.twitter.com/JHKuHIjWGy — Eric Morillot (@EricMorillot) May 20, 2023

In a second video, a heated argument between the pair can be seen with several onlookers stepping in to intervene. Fremaux, who is wearing a tuxedo, is heard saying: “Give me your name!” and also saying that he is going to file a complaint.

A spokesperson for the Cannes mayor’s office told local media France 3 Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur that the incident was a “non-subject” adding that “Thierry Frémaux was riding very quickly on his electric bike, the municipal policeman, who was doing his job very well, tried to stop him and ran behind him … That’s all, they shook hands afterwards.”

Screen has contacted the Cannes Film Festival for comment.