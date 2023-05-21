International industry figures, including sustainability expert Louise Marie Smith, CEO of the Austrian Film Institute Roland Teichmann and Pauline Burt, CEO of Ffilm Cymru Wales, will share insights into the challenges they face and the innovative and creative ways they are cultivating a sustainable screen sector as part of the line-up today (May 21) at the Cannes’ UK Pavilion.

The panel, titled ‘Positive practical action for sustainable screen – leading ideas and practicalities of greening film production’ (16:00-17:00) will seek to explore practical solutions for tackling the challenges, with Burt moderating.

“I’m very excited to join my fellow panellists in discussing what positive practical actions we can take to improve sustainability and reduce our impacts during production,” said Smith, who is the founder and managing director of Neptune Sustainability and a sustainability consultant at Film London.

“I hope to address ways in which we can fundamentally change the way we operate to truly reduce carbon emissions; and how we can work together with our suppliers to achieve these vital steps. Now is the time to share our experiences and move together as an industry to take action, we have no time to wait!”

Also taking place on Sunday will be talent talks with director of Un Certain Regard premiere How To Have Sex (11:00-12.00), Molly Manning Walker, and Wild Swim producers Ivana MacKinnon and Emily Leo, plus directors of in competition short Wild Summon (14:00-15:00), Karni Arieli and Saul Freed, and director of photography Yuli Freed Arieli.