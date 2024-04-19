The poster for the Cannes Film Festival’s 2024 edition (May 14-25) pays tribute to Akira Kurosawa’s film Rhapsody In August.

The film played out of competition at Cannes in 1991, and follows a grandmother who lost her husband to the Nagasaki bombing in 1945 and how three generations of her family respond to the tragedy. It stars Sachiko Murase as the grandmother, with Richard Gere also among the cast.

It was the penultimate film from the renowned Japanese filmmaker behind masterpieces such as Rashomon, Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, Ikiru and Ran.

The festival said: “Mirroring the movie theatre, this poster celebrates the Seventh Art, with naivety and wonder. Because it gives everyone a voice, it enables emancipation. Because it remembers wounds, it combats oblivion. Because it bears witness to perils, it calls for union. Because it soothes trauma, it helps repair the living.

“In a fragile world that constantly questions otherness, the Festival de Cannes reaffirms a conviction: cinema is a universal sanctuary for expression and sharing. A place where our humanity is written as much as our freedom.”