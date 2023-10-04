Marco Chimenz, the co-CEO of leading Italian producer Cattleya, is to join French group Federation Studios as co-managing director.

At Federation, Chimenz will work with founder and CEO Pascal Breton alongside co-managing director Lionel Uzan.

Chimenz will be joined at Federation by Joshua Berman, currently head of business and legal affairs at Cattleya, as international business affairs advisor. Both join on January 1, 2024.

One of Chimenz’s key focuses at Federation will be in setting up international co-productions.

Founded in 2013, production, financing and distribution group Federation has bases in Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, Cologne, London, Brussels and Tel Aviv. Its 35 production companies include Cottonwood Media, Fabula, Vertigo, Robin &Co, Calt, Bonne Pioche, Empreinte Digitale, Cheyenne Federation and Drama Team.

Chimenz was a founding partner of Cattleya, which sold to ITV Studios in 2017, and has credits including ZeroZeroZero, Gomorrah and Django. He previously headed international fiction sales for Mediaset and worked executive VP in Medusa Film’s Los Angeles office, acquiring US films and securing international financing of Italian co-productions. He is a former president of the European Producers Club and remains an active board member.

Breton said: “Welcoming Marco, one of Europe’s most talented and appreciated producers, can only strengthen Federation’s knowledge and expertise in the areas of pre-financing, co-production and sales of movies and shows.”