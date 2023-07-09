Celine Song’s Past Lives has won the 2023 Sundance Film Festival: London audience award, bringing the 10th edition of the UK event to a close at the Picturehouse Central cinema.

It is the latest international prize for Song’s debut feature, which launched in the Premieres section at the US Sundance event in January, and topped the Screen jury grid when in competition at the Berlinale.

Studiocanal will release Past Lives in UK cinemas from September 8; A24, which also produced the film, released it in the US last month.

Past Lives follows two deeply-connected childhood friends who are wrested apart when one emigrates from South Korea; and then reunited for a week in New York two decades later.

This year’s four-day Sundance Film Festival: London closed with the UK premiere of Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

Other films to play at the festival included opening title Scrapper, from 2020 Screen Star of Tomorrow Charlotte Regan, which Picturehouse Entertainment will release on August 25; Andrew Durham’s coming-of-age drama Fairyland starring Emilia Jones; Altitude’s horror Talk To Me directed by brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou; and Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s Mutt, with star Lio Mehiel in attendance.

The festival’s second dedicated industry programme was headed by a keynote talk from US producer Anthony Bregman; with further speakers including Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, festival director Eugene Hernandez and director of programming Kim Yutani; directors Prano Bailey Bond and Alice Lowe; and producers Sarah Brocklehurst, Matt Wilkinson and Farah Abushwesha.