Dubai-based sales agency Cercamon has acquired world sales rights to Paradises Of Diane, ahead of the film’s international premiere in Panorama at next month’s Berlin Film Festival.

Screen can reveal the first exclusive trailer for the film, above.

Paradises Of Diane follows a woman who leaves her partner and newborn baby at the clinic in Zurich, to wander the streets of Benidorm, Spain – where she meets another lonely soul.

It is directed by Swiss directors Jan Gassman and Carmen Jaquier, from a screenplay by Jaquier. Gassman and Lisa Blatter produced the film for Switzerland’s 2:1 Film, with RTS Radio Television Suisse.

Paradises Of Diane had its world premiere at Switzerland’s Solothurn Film Festival earlier this month.

Gassman has previously directed features including Berlinale 2011 selection Off Beat, 2016 entry Europe, She Loves, and Canned ACID 2022 title 99 Moons.

Jaquier’s debut feature Thunder premiered at Toronto in 2022, going on to be Switzerland’s Oscar entry for the 2024 awards.

Dorothee De Koon and Aurore Clement lead the cast.