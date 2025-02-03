Charades has acquired international sales rights to Irish filmmaker Brendan Canty’s Christy, which receives its world premiere opening the Generation 14plus competition at Berlinale 2025.

Altitude and Wildcard will release the film in UK and Irish cinemas respectively later this year.

Christy is based on Canty’s short film of the same name and follows a 17-year-old after he’s thrown out of his suburban foster home and moves in with his estranged older half-brother in Cork.

Canty’s previous work as director includes short film For You starring Barry Keoghan and the music video for Hozier’s Take Me To Church.

The cast includes Danny Power, Emma Willis and Chris Walley, alongside Alison Oliver, Diarmuid Noyes and Helen Behan.

The film draws on the lived experience of young people in Cork, with much of the ensemble cast comes from Kabin Studio in Cork, a non-profit community space, that was behind summer viral hit song The Spark.

UK producer Marina Brackenbury produces with Meredith Duff of the UK’s Wayward Films, and Rory Gilmartin of London and Dublin-based Sleeper Films.

Christy was funded by BBC Film and Screen Ireland. Yann Demange is an executive producer.