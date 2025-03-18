Filming is underway in London for The Moment starring and produced by UK singer-songwriter Charli xcx for A24.

Alexander Skarsgard, Rosanna Arquette, Trew Mullen, Isaac Cole Powell, Rish Shah, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou also star in the film which is being directed by Aidan Zamiri who has made several music videos for Charli xcx.

The Moment is based on an idea from Charli xcx and is reportedly about the life of a pop star in the build-up to her first headline arena tour. A24 did not comment or confirm.

Zamiri co-wrote the screenplay with Bertie Brandes.

The film is the first project from the singer’s production company Studio365. David Hinojosa is also producing via 2AM while Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright and Zach Nutman executive produce. A24 has global distribution.

Charli xcx, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, recently won three Grammys for her latest album Brat. She has roles in several upcoming features including Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces Of Death and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.