European Film Promotion (EFP) has revealed the ten young European talents selected for the 27th edition of European Shooting Stars, its initiative to showcase promising on-screen talent from the continent.

EFP has selected seven actresses and three actors who will be presented to international press, industry, and the public during the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.

The line-up includes Italian actress Valentina Bellè who starred in two competition films at Venice this year: Michael Mann’s Ferrari and Lubo by Giorgio Diritti. She also plays the leading role in Disney + series The Good Mother, for which she won the Italian Nastro D’Argento award for supporting actress in 2023.

French actress Suzy Bemba also makes the list, having appeared in films and series such as L’Opera, created by Cécile Ducrocq and Benjamin Adam, Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos and Drift by Anthony Chen as well as Homecoming by Catherine Corsini, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke has starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg in the feature Vivarium and with Isabel Huppert in Laurent Lariviere’s feature film Joan Verra. For his role as a Gaelic footballer in the film Lakelands directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, the EFP jury said it recognised Éanna’s “star quality”.

Swedish actress Asta Kamma August’s recent projects include leading roles in Kalak directed by Isabella Eklöf which premiered and won two awards at San Sebastian and The Hypnosis, directed by Ernst de Geer which premiered at Karlovy Vary in 2023.

The line-up is completed by Thibaud Dooms (Belgium), Margarita Stoykova (Bulgaria), Salome Demuria (Georgia), Katharina Stark (Germany), Džiugas Grinys (Lithuania), and Kamila Urzędowska (Poland).

The European Shooting Stars were selected by a five person jury including Austrian director, screenwriter and producer Barbara Albert; Lithuanian producer Živilė Gallego; former Irish European Shooting Star Moe Dunford; British casting director Aisha Bywaters; and Greek public relations officer and journalist Vassilis Economou.

“We are thrilled to present such a diverse selection of talented up-and-coming actors and actresses hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds and professional experiences, said Tina Hajon, programme director of European Shooting Stars.