Chile’s Antonia Zegers, known for A Fantastic Woman and The Club will star in Belén Funes’ anticipated second feature The Turtles.

Giancarlo Nasi of Santiago and Los Angeles-based Quijote Films has boarded as co-producer with Spain’s Film Factory handling international sales.

The Spanish producers are Olmo Figueredo’s Seville-based La Claqueta, and Antonio Chavarrías’ Barcelona-based Oberon Media.

The Turtles will be a trans-generational story of a story of an Andalusian couple who move to Barcelona but two decades later are facing various struggles.

Shooting is scheduled to begin at the end of this year. A Contracorriente Films will distribute The Turtles in Spain.

Funes’ debut A Thief’s Daughter won a New Director prize at San Sebastian in 2019 and Funes went on to win the best new director prize at the Goyas.