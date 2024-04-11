Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski teased Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu and Edward Berger’s Conclave at the studio’s CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday.

The audience at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace also saw trailers for Sam-Taylor Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Back, and Jeff Nichols’ crime drama The Bikeriders.

“At the core of what we do is the belief that bringing people together makes their lives better by sharing an experience,” Kujawski said by way of introduction.

Back To Back

Sam-Taylor Johnson’s biopic stars Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse opens on May 17.

The Bikeriders

Jeff Nichols’ bike gang drama stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy and opens on June 21.

Conclave

Edward Berger’s Vatican thriller is his follow-up top All Quiet On The Western Front and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. It opens on November 1 in limited release, expanding on November 8.

Nosferatu

Robert Eggers’ take on the classic vampire horror stars Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe. It opens on December 25.

Among the Focus pipeline are two projects which were not part of the presentation: Morgan Neville’s documentary Piece By Piece, about Pharrell Williams told through the lens of LEGO bricks, from Didi director Sean Wang; and Baltasar Kormákur’s sweeping romantic drama Touch.