CJ ENM has pre-sold Cannes Midnight Screenings title Project Silence to a slew of territories led by North America and German-speaking markets (Capelight Pictures) and Japan (Happinet Phantom Studios).

Directed by Kim Tae-gon (Familyhood) and produced by Kim Yong-hwa of the hit Along With The Gods franchise, the Korean disaster action drama stars Lee Sun-kyun from Parasite, who will also be seen in Critics’ Week title Sleep at Cannes.

Project Silence also sold to French-speaking territories (KMBO), Latin America (Sun Distribution), CIS (Mauris Film), Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films), Taiwan (MovieCloud), Spain (Youplanet), Italy (Blue Swan), Philippines (Viva), Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Vietnam (Encore Films), Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar (Sahamongkolfilm International), ex-Yugo (Discovery), Mongolia (The Filmbridge) and in-flight (Emphasis).

The film takes place on South Korea’s famously long cable-stayed Incheon Grand Bridge and Lee plays a man driving his daughter to the airport when a thick fog causes a massive chain automobile crash and they get stuck in an overnight lockdown with others including a tow truck driver played by Ju Ji-hoon (Along With The Gods franchise) and escaped mutated military dogs.

“We discovered the project at the Berlinale with a very impressive teaser and the production value of a blockbuster,” said French distributor KMBO’s CEO Vladimir Kokh. “The quality of Korean cinema and its genre cinema are a world reference today. The film has all the assets to become a great international success.”