Clare Binns, managing director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment, is to be presented with UNIC’s 2024 achievement award for her dedication to the exhibition of European cinema.

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) will present the award during the CineEurope awards ceremony on June 20 at the International Barcelona Convention Centre.

Phil Clapp, president of UNIC and chief executive of the UK Cinema Association, said: “Clare’s contribution to cinema programming and audience development have been widely recognised, and her leadership continues to shape the industry. The award recognises her incredible passion for the big screen, her outstanding career and her key role in developing not just the UK cinema sector, but an influence that goes far beyond the boundaries of her home nation.”

Binns began her career in film as a cinema usher in the 1980s and joined Picturehouse in 2003, becoming managing director in 2019. She has overseen the expansion of Picturehouse Cinemas to 28 venues across the UK, while titles that have been released by Picturehouse’s distribution arm include The Lobster, God’s Own Country, Happening, Corsage, Saint Omer and Scrapper.

Binns was given the Exhibition Achievement Award at the Screen Awards in 2015.