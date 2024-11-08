Taiwanese animated feature Clouded Leopard and Taiwanese manga Rest In Pieces were among the grand prize winners presented by at the pitching session of this year’s Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) which wrapped on November 8.

Clouded Leopard, produced by Mangowork Studio, took the TAICCA X CNC award with a cash prize of $30,000, while Rest In Pieces, published by Balaena Island Publishing, received the TAICCA award: best story.

A further special jury award was added for The Alleyway, a documentary project co-produced by Korea, Qatar, and Denmark.

Taiwan-Korea comedy drama feature Call Of Lobster by Calendar Studios won the Chunghwa Telecom award.

Several more projects won multiple awards: Singapore-Taiwan series Pontianaks In Taiwan received the MyVideo Initiative Award, Taigi TV Award and KFA Original Award; Taiwan-Malaysia series The Top Percentile took the Formosa TV Award, EBC original IP potential award and ZW ingenuity award; and Taiwanese horror comedy feature Don’t Worry About Vampire won the Taipei International Film Award and the BIFAN+ award from the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Taiwanese novels with the potential for film and TV adaptation from the Story to Screen section were also recognised. Reborn As Grandma: There Must Be Something More Important Than Inheritance received the GTV best originality award and the SET TV next star award, while Taiwanese Folklore ‒ The Crown Prince and The Boys On The Railways won the friDay Video original story award and the CTS original IP award.

More than 30 awards with a record prize pool of $240,000 were handed out at the closing and awards ceremony. A record 62 projects from 21 countries took part in the Pitching session.

The four-day TCCF, run by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), also included the Market and Forum industry events. According to TAICCA chairperson Homme Tsai, in total the TCCF has attracted over 10,000 industry professionals this year. He hopes to invite more major international platforms and production companies to participate next year to further enhance collaboration and exchange.

On the last day of TCCF, the Forum section featured a series of star speakers, including Korean variety show producer Nah Yung-suk, who shared his experiences of producing renowned variety programmes; and a discussion between Asian horror masters Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun (Pee Mak) and Japanese producer Taka Ichise (Ringu), with Taiwanese director Lester Hsi (The Bridge Curse) as moderator.

2024 TCCF’S PITCHING WINNERS

PROJECT TO SCREEN: GRAND PRIZES



TAICCA X CNC AWARD ($30,000): Clouded Leopard (Mangowork Studio Co)

Special Jury Award (TWD300,000): The Alleyway (Elephant Ears, Al Jazeera Documentary, Tambo Film)

Chunghwa Telecom Award (TWD600,000); Call Of Lobster (Calendar Studios)

NMEA Award (TWD300,000): Chickie Small’s Cafe (Happy Chips Co)

PROJECT TO SCREEN: FEATURE FILMS

Taipei International Film Award (TWD300,000): Don’t Worry About Vampire (Silly Hunter)

Taichung Action Award (TWD300,000): Sunshower (Hsubox Productions, Volos Films)

Genesis Wave Film Creative Award (TWD300,000): Bangkok Enigma (Wakeup Rabbit)

QPM Award ($5,000): Sunshower (Hsubox Productions, Volos Films)

BIFAN+ Award: Don’t Worry About Vampire (Silly Hunter)

MIFFest Award ($30,000 worth of post at The PostHouse Indonesia): Child, Uninvited (Haftix Films)

MPA Grand Prize: Polaris (Twenty First City)

Udine FEFF Award: Cubs (Forka Films)

PROJECT TO SCREEN: SERIES

CJ ENM HK Global Vision Award (TWD300,000): The Scammers (Calendar Studios Co)

MyVideo Award (TWD300,000): Pontianaks In Taiwan (Monkey & Boar, Great Kings Entertainment, Neverland Entertainment)

TVBS Storytelling Impact Grand Award (TWD300,000): No Activity (Lots Home Entertainment Co)

Taigi TV Award (TWD300,000): Pontianaks In Taiwan (Monkey & Boar, Great Kings Entertainment, Neverland Entertainment)

Formosa TV Award (TWD300,000): The Top Percentile (Kanvas Creations)

EBC Original IP Potential Award (TWD300,000): The Top Percentile (Kanvas Creations)

HakkaTV Award (TWD300,000): Sweet Man (Flower Road Production Co)

KFA Original Award (TWD300,000): Pontianaks In Taiwan (Monkey & Boar, Great Kings Entertainment, Neverland Entertainment)

First Bank Award (TWD300,000): Jumping Through Grandma (Juo Studios)

ZW Ingenuity Award (TWD300,000): The Top Percentile (Kanvas Creations)

Series Mania Award: Fly (Cinefrance Studios, Yoosonn Entertainment)

PROJECT TO SCREEN: ANIMATION FEATURES & SERIES

ADATA – Future Innovation Award (TWD300,000): Teewa (Chardo Animation Co)

Warner Bros Discovery Spotlight Award (TWD300,000): Something Great (Sumimasen, Reno Studios)

SEA Award – Malaysia: Takokuma’s Adventure Story

PROJECT TO SCREEN: DOCUMENTARY FEATURES & SERIES

CCDF Award: The Myth (MindMine Films)

Doc Edge Award: The Birdwatcher (Tagu Films, Pōtocol, Island X Pictures)

Docs by the Sea Award: When A Poet Goes To War (Singing Cicadas)

STORY TO SCREEN: FICTION & NON-FICTION, COMICS

TAICCA AWARD: Best Story (TWD300,000): Rest In Pieces (Balaena Islet Publishing Inc)

friDay Video Original Story Award (TWD300,000): Taiwanese Folklore ‒ The Crown Prince And The Boys On The Railways (Mirror Fiction Inc)

The Next Hit by Blintn Award (TWD 100,000): Killers’ Love Stories (Mirror Fiction)

GTV Best Originality Award (TWD 100,000): Reborn As Grandma: There Must Be Something More Important Than Inheritance (Kadokawa Taiwan Corporation)

SET TV NEXT STAR Award (TWD 100,000): Reborn As Grandma: There Must Be Something More Important Than Inheritance (Kadokawa Taiwan Corporation)

Shoei Potential Original IP Award (TWD 100,000): No Criminal Facts (Dyna Books, Keep Writing Studio)

CTS Original IP Award (TWD 100,000): Taiwanese Folklore ‒ The Crown Prince And The Boys On The Railways (Mirror Fiction)

STORY TO SCREEN: ORIGINAL STORY CONCEPT

Bronze Awards (TWD100,000): Goodbye, My Dear Beasts!, The Missing One

Silver Award (TWD200,000): The Elephant In The House

Gold Award (TWD300,000): Summer Ghost Friend, The Art Of Retribution