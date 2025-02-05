Cornerstone has boarded UK filmmaker James Kermack’s survival action thriller Breathe Deep, and is launching sales at the upcoming EFM.

The film is set in the world of social media adventurers and stars Ingrid Torelli, Michiel Huisman with US social media star Avani Gregg.

Gregg will play an explorer and influencer who returns to the scene of her father’s death 13 years earlier wearing a replica of his diving suit, only to face a deadly battle of her own.

Breathe Deep is produced by the UK’s Featuristic Films’ Julien Loeffler and Kermack. Principal photography will start early summer 2025.

Kermack wrote the screenplay together with G.D. Wright, author of crime novel After The Storm.

“The claustrophobic perspective from inside the diving suit will force the audience into feeling trapped with our lead character and experience her emotional journey,” suggested Loeffler.

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder noted the film is “positioned to engage the next generation of moviegoers”.

Kermack founded London-based Featuristic Films in 2016 with Loeffler. Their slate includes boxing title Salvable, starring Shia LaBeouf.