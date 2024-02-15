Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) has unveiled the line-ups for its five competitive sections for its 2024 edition. All films in the main Dox:Award competition are world premieres for the second successive year.
Titles in that section include Alessandra Celesia’s The Flats, a France-UK-Ireland-Belgium co-production about Belfast youngsters accessing their memories of the Troubles. Belfast-based Italian filmmaker Celesia has previously made documentaries including 2017’s Anatomy Of A Miracle, which played at Locarno.
The 12-strong Dox:Award competition also includes Manon Ouimet and Jacob Perlmutter’s UK title Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other, in which elderly artist couple Joel Meyerowitz and Maggie Barrett deal with mortality, love and legacy.
The New:Vision strand includes the world premiere of Philipp Schaeffer and Jonathan Schaller’s Silent Night, a Germany-Palestine-Israel co-production about an incident on a tour of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.
The festival has launched a new section and award for 2024, the Human:Rights award, marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A €5,000 prize sponsored by the Institute for Human Rights will be given to a film that addresses human rights issues.
The festival will also include a series of events and discussions focusing on universal rights, beginning with a photo exhibition at the Pressen venue.
The award ceremony for the competitive categories will take place on March 22 at Kunsthal Charlottenborg.
“This year’s competition sharpens its focus on the most urgent issues of our time, from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to gang violence in Sweden, exploring themes of identity politics, colonialism, and the foundational struggles for democracy and the fight against climate change,” said Niklas Engstrom, artistic director of CPH:DOX.
The festival will open with Max Kestner’s Life And Other Problems on March 13. The Forum and Conference programmes have been unveiled in the past week; while the full festival programme will be announced on Wednesday, February 21, with over 200 titles across the entire selection.
CPH:DOX 2024 competition sections
Dox: Award
Balomania (Den-Sp) dir. Sissell Morell Dargis
The Black Garden (Fr-Bel) dir. Alexis Pazoumian
E.1027 – Eileen Gray and the House by the Sea (Switz) dirs. Beatrice Minger, Christoph Schaub
The Flats (Fr-UK-Ire-Bel) dir. Alessandra Celesia
Immortals (Switz-Iraq) dir. Maja Tschumi
Life And Other Problems (Den-Swe-UK) dir. Max Kestner
Motherboard (UK) dir. Victoria Mapplebeck
Night of Nights (US) dir. Truman
Once Upon A Time In A Forest (Fin) dir. Virpi Suutari
Phantoms of the Sierra Madre (Nor-Fin-US-Mex) dir. Havard Bustnes
Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other (UK) dirs. Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter
Wilfred Buck (Can) dir. Lisa Jackson
New:Vision Award
Preemptive Listening (UK-Fin) dir. Aura Satz
Ottu (Can-Fr-It) dir. Sandra Ignagni
My Want of You Partakes of Me (UK-Neth) dirs. Beny Wagner, Sasha Litvintseva
Familiar Phantoms (UK-Pal) dirs. Larissa Sansour, Soren Lind
And Still, It Remains (Alg-UK) dirs. Arwa Aburawa, Turab Shah
Look On The Bright Side (Fr-It) dir. Yuyan Wang
Dieseline Dreams (Swe) dir. Max Goran
Trash The Musical (Ger) dir. Loretta Fahrenholz
Two Suns (Den) dir. Superflex
You, My, Omma, Mama (Bel-Fr-Austria) dir. Laure Provost
Lichens Are The Way (Cze-Slovakia) dir. Ondrej Vavrecka
Single File (It-US-UK-HK) dir. Simon Liu
Silent Night (Ger-Pal-Isr) dirs. Philipp Schaeffer, Jonathan Schaller
Efforts of Nature (UK) dir. Morgan Quaintance
No Exorcism Film (Th) dir. Komtouch Napattaloong
F:Act Award
The Battle For Laikipia (Ken-US) dirs. Daphne Matziaraki, Peter Murimi
Black Snow (US) dir. Alina Simone
Can’t Feel Nothing (Den-China-Rus-N Mac-US) dir. David Borenstein
Daughter of Genghis (Den) dirs. Kristoffer Juel Poulsen, Christian Als
Democracy Noir (US-Ger-Den) dir. Connie Field
Lie To Me (Nor) dir. Baar Tyrmi
Limits of Europe (Cze-Slovakia-Fr) dir. Apolena Rychlikova
Night of the Coyotes (Ger-Austria) dir. Clara Trischler
Stray Bodies (Gr-Switz-It-Bul) dir. Elina Psykou
Union (US) dirs. Stephen Maing, Brett Story
Next:Wave Award
Appearances (Arg) dir. Nicolas Onischuk
The Base (Fr) dir. Vadim Dumesh
Blueberry Dreams (Geo-Fr-Bel) dir. Elena Mikaberidze
Death of a Saint (Den) dir. Patricia Bbaale Bandak
Eros (Braz) dir. Rachel Daisy Ellis
G – 21 scenes from Gottsunda (Den-Swe) dir. Loran Batti
Grand Me (Bel-Ir) dir. Atiye Zare Arandi
Invisible People (Fr-Ger) dir. Alisa Berger
KIX (Fr-Cro-Hun) dirs. Balint Revesz, David Mikulan
My First Film (US) dir. Zia Anger
The Nights Still Smell Of Gunpowder (Fr-Neth-Moz-Nor-Por-Ger) dir. Inadelso Cossa
Realm of Satan (US) dir. Scott Cummings
Sting Like a Bee (It) dir. Leone Balduzzi
To be an Extra (Ger) dir. Henrike Meyer
Nordic:Dox Award
G – 21 scene from Gottsunda (Den-Swe) dir. Loran Batti
Hard to Break (Fin) dirs. Anna-Maija Heinonen, Krista Moisio
The Labour of Pain and Joy (Fin) dir. Karoliina Grondahl
Life and Other Problems (Den-Swe-UK) dir. Max Kestner
Mina and the Radio Bandits (Nor) dir. Kari Anne Moe
Once Upon a Time in a Forest (Fin) dir. Virpi Suutari
Our Father Wears a Sun (Den) dirs. Jasper Spanning, Rosalinde Mynster
Phantoms of the Sierra Madre (Nor-Fin-US-Mex) dir. Havard Bustnes
A Place in the Sun (Den) dir. Mette Carla Albrechtsen
The Son and the Moon (Den-Ir) dir. Roja Pakari
Human:Rights Award
Black Box Diaries (Jap-UK-US) dir. Shiori Ito
I Shall Not Hate (Can-Fr) dir. Tal Barda
Limits of Europe (Cze-Slovakia-Fr) dir. Apolena Rychlikova
Marching in the Dark (Bel-Neth-Ind) dir. Kinshuk Surjan
Mediha (US) dir. Hasan Oswald
A Poem for Little People (Lith-UK-Ukr) dir. Ivan Sautkin
Power (US) dir. Yance Ford
The Recovery Channel (Nor) dir. Ellen Ugelstad
Silent Trees (Den-Pol-Ger) dir. Agnieszka Zwiefka
The Sky Above Zenica (Boz/Her-Den) dirs. Zlatko Pranjic, Nanna Frank Moller
