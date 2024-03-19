Craig Roberts is set to direct killer rodent comedy horror The Scurry, featuring a UK cast of Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Paapa Essiedu, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Antonia Thomas.

Water & Power Productions, Cliff Edge Pictures, and Circus Studios are producing the UK feature, with Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment on board as UK distributor and co-producer for the project. Shooting starts on April 2, making use of the recently announced under £15m Independent Film Tax Credit, with the film’s budget over £10m. Circus Studios will also handle international sales.

Two pest controllers are called to an eco café in a country park to investigate what begins as a routine vermin problem. As nightfall approaches an avalanche of deranged squirrels wreak mayhem on the park, leaving an eclectic group battling for survival, including pest controllers, a sulky teenager, hypocritical vegans and a drug dealer.

Producers are James Swarbrick for Water & Power and Adrian Bate for Cliff Edge. Executive Producers are Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power, Roberts for Cliff Edge, Zygi Kamasa for True Brit, James Spring and James Scott for Circus Studios and Joe Simpson and Simon Williams for Ashland Hill.

Kamasa said: “It’s rare to find a commercial, scary, and funny British genre film with such a terrific cast that the filmmakers want to build as a potential British franchise. Craig Roberts is enormously talented, and he and I share a love of legendary genre films like Shaun of the Dead or Gremlins. The ambition to make something similar is hugely exciting.”

Welsh filmmaker and actor Roberts’ previous director credits include The Phantom Of The Open and Eternal Beauty.

“I’m really happy that somebody has employed me again,” he added.