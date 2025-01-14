Sundance Film Festival has announced the 16 jurors heading into the festival launch on January 23, with Critics’ Week artistic director Ava Cahen, Celine Song, and Daniel Kaluuya among those taking part.

Song, whose Oscar-nominated Past Lives premiered in Park City in 2023, joins Bob Marley: One Love director Reinaldo Marcus Green, and Iranian-born Succession actor Arian Moayed as U.S. Dramatic Competition jurors.

Serving on the corresponding documentary jury are Steven Bognar, director of Sundance 2019 selection American Factory, Higher Ground head of film and TV Vinnie Malhotra, and Marcia Smith, who is president of the non-profit Firelight Media that advocates for documentary filmmakers of colour.

World Cinema Dramatic Competition jurors are Cahen, Rafiki director Wanuri Kahiu, and Kaluuya, the star of Get Out and Judas And The Black Messiah. World documentary jurors are Mexican Film Institute general director Daniela Alatorre, veteran marketing executive Laura Kim, and British documentarian Kevin Macdonald.

Elijah Wood, the actor and co-founder of indie production company SpectreVision, is the sole NEXT juror. Mohawk actress Kaniehtiio Horn, Vidiots Foundation’s executive director Maggie Mackay, and architect-turned-filmmaker Kibwe Tavares are the Short Film Programme Competition jurors.

The Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize Jury jurors are Marjorie Prime and Tesla director Michael Almereyda, astrophysicist Nia Imara, AI entrepreneur Monica Lopez, filmmaker Nicholas Ma, and Sam and Andy Zuchero, co-directors of last year’s festival selection Love Me. This year’s Alfred P. Sloan winner is Cristina Costantini’s Premieres selection Sally, a documentary about the pioneering US astronaut Sally Ride.