Curzon has bolstered its UK and Ireland distribution slate with three pick-ups from Cannes including Wim Wenders’ 3D documentary Anselm from HanWay Films.

The film world premiered in Cannes’ Special Screenings, in addition to Wenders competition entry Perfect Days. The documentary explores the work of German artist Anselm Kiefer and was shot in 6K resolution over the course of two years.

Germany’s Road Movie produced the title.

Anselm has also been picked up in the US by Sideshow and Janus Films and scored various international deals including France (Films Du Losange), Germany (DCM), Italy (Lucky Red) and Spain (A Contracorriente).

Curzon further expanded its Cannes slate with the acquisition of Critics Week title Sleep from Bong Joon-ho’s former assistant director, Jason Yu, about a pregnant woman whose husband’s sleepwalking episodes begin to escalate.

Un Certain Regard jury winner Hounds from Kamal Lazraq has also been scooped by Curzon. The thriller follows a father and son over one fateful night when their petty crimes take a dark turn.

Curzon’s further Cannes 2023 titles include Alice Rohrwacher’s competition film La Chimera and animation Robot Dreams.