Hollywood sign pixabay

Source: Pixabay

SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday published its first list of independent films which have signed an interim agreement allowing production to resume and it includes several titles from A24 and Lionsgate.

Among the 39-strong roster is A24’s Mother Mary, which sees David Lowery direct Anne Hathaway and Hunter Schafer in the tale of the relationship between a fictional musician and a fashion designer.

A24 also has the Paul Rudd and Jenny Ortega project Death Of A Unicorn scheduled to shoot in Hungary.

Lionsgate titles are the thriller Flight Risk, which sees Mel Gibson direct Mark Wahlberg, and JJ Perry action comedy The Killer’s Game starring Dave Bautista, Ben Kingsley, and Sofia Boutella. Lionsgate introduced both titles to Cannes buyers in May. 

Mads Mikkelsen stars in the drama Dust Bunny, which Sierra/Affinity brought to the AFM last year and follows an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbour to kill the monster under her bed. Bryan Fuller directs from his screenplay for eOne – which is currently on the block with Lionsgate reported to be the leading bidder – and Thunder Road.

The list includes Black Bear and Heyday Films’ Matthew McConaughey crime thriller Rivals Of Amziah King, and Sean Bean in musical biopic The Yellow Tie about Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache. 

As previously reported Bride Hard, the Rebel Wilson action comedy directed by Simon West, has also received the go-ahead.

SAG-AFTRA said, ”The list includes productions which are signed to agreements within the scope of the strike order, but have signed interim agreements allowing them to resume. Members may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order.”

To qualify for an interim agreement an independent production cannot involve studios, streamers, or any company represented by Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Producers must agree to the terms of the latest offer made by SAG-AFTRA during contract renewal talks, which will eventually be superceded by an actual deal when the parties reach agreement and the strike ends.

The full list appears below:  

Title / signatory name / date of authorisation

Aguadilla Abla Films LLC 7/17/2023

Anniversary US Productions, LLC 7/18/2023

Armadilla LLC 7/17/2023

Beneath The Grass Beneath the Grass Film LLC 7/16/2023

Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction (23/24) X Factor S2 LLC 7/17/2023

Beyond The Walls Beyond The Walls Film LLC 7/17/2023

Bob Trevino Likes It Chosen Family, LLC 7/16/2023

Bride Hard Bride Hard Films LLC 7/17/2023

The Cafone Suburbanite Productions, LLC 7/17/2023

The Chosen (23/24) The Chosen Texas, LLC 7/17/2023 00557550

Death Of A Unicorne Monoceros Media LLC 7/16/2023

A Desert Capes and Fog LLC 7/17/2023

Dream Devil Outhouse Production Films LLC 7/17/2023

Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Productions, LLC 7/15/2023

Exhibiting Forgiveness Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc. 7/16/2023

F-PLUS SWEN STUDIOS, INC. 7/17/2023

Flight Risk Flight Risk Productions, Inc. 7/16/2023

Ganymede Ganymede Film, LLC 7/17/2023 00557724

The Greatest Ever THE GREATEST EVER LLC 7/16/2023

Ick ICK Productions, LLC 7/16/2023 0

Just Breathe Rockwood Champ LLC 7/16/2023

King Ivory Magic Mark, LLC 7/16/2023

Mother Mary Got a Little Sloppy LLC 7/15/2023

Mourning Rock ZNZ Project LLC 7/17/2023

Osiris It Hunts LLC 7/16/2023

Paradise And Lunch PL Film LLC 7/17/2023

Queen Of The Ring Ring Productions LLC 7/15/2023

The Ritual Rituality, LLC 7/17/2023

Rivals Of Amziah King Sad Abe’s Inc. 7/14/2023

Sell Out The Benny Dink Movie LLC 7/16/2023

The Short Game Green Jacket Productions LLC 7/17/2023

Sod And Stubble Sod and Stubble LLC 7/16/2023

The Sound The Sound Film, LLC 7/16/2023

The killer’s game TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED 7/15/2023

The Tower, The TowerFilm LLC 7/15/2023

Transamazonia Cinema DeFacto 7/17/2023 00558019

Week End Escape Project Grive Productions SARL 7/18/2023

Weekend Escape Sean OByrne 7/18/2023

The Yellow Tie Oblique Media SRL 7/17/2023.

sdfsdf

Topics