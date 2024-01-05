Harry Potter star David Tennant will host the 2024 Bafta Film Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 18, with the full show broadcast as live.

Scottish actor Tennant will host the ceremony for the first time, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One and Iplayer as live - meaning in full at the time of occurrence, with a short delay for editing purposes.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” said Tennant.

The actor is best known for his television roles, including playing the title character in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010, returning to the show from 2022 to 2023; as DI Alec Hardy in crime drama Broadchurch; and as Crowley in Amazon/BBC fantasy series Good Omens. His film credits include Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire and Mary Queen Of Scots, plus numerous voice credits including How To Train Your Dragon, The Pirates! In An Adventure With Scientists and The Amazing Maurice.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip has selected an actor to host the ceremony for the second successive year, after Richard E Grant headed up last year’s edition – Millichip’s first in her role.

“David is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home,” said Millichip.

The longlists for all 24 Film Awards categories will be published at 12.00 GMT today (Friday, January 5), with over 7,500 Bafta members voting over recent weeks.

The public-voted Rising Star nominations will be announced on Wednesday, January 10; nominations in all other categories will be announced via livestream by former Rising Star Award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday, January 18 at 12.00.