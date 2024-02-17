Wim Wenders’ German film production company Road Movies and Berlin-based distributor-producer DCM have launched a partnership sees DCM take a stake in Road Movies and co-founder and partner Marc Schmidheiny become managing director of Road Movies.

DCM released Wenders’ two most recent films Anselm - The Rush of Time and the Oscar-nonimated Perfect Days in German-speaking cinemas.

The first joint project will be the documentary The Secret Of Places (working title), Wenders’ long-term observation of the Swiss architect Peter Zumthor.

DCM was founded in 2010 by Dario Suter, Christoph Daniel and Marc Schmidheiny, later joined by Joel Brandeis. It has established itself as a leading independent distributor in the German-speaking market with releases such asThe Artist, Quartet, and Moonlight.

It acquired stakes in the world sales company Rocket Science in 2016 and in the New York cinema operator Metrograph in 2018.

The company expanded into production on projcts including the five -film Bibi & Tina franchise directed by Detlev Buck, as well as Soleen Yusef’s Winners, the opening film of the Generation sidebar at the Berlinale this year.

“We see our task as partners in continuing to create the space and opportunities for Wim Wenders to translate his inexhaustible creative power onto the screen,” said Schmidheiny.