BFI Distribution has picked up UK-Ireland rights to Dea Kulumbegashvili’s second feature, April, from Goodfellas and is planning a release in spring 2025.

April debuted in competition at Venice where it won the special jury prize ahead of playing at Toronto, San Sebastian and the BFI London Film Festival. It is now set to play at Sundance and Göteborg.

It is about the fallout from the enquiry into the death of a baby during childbirth at a maternity hospital in Georgia which reveals the doctor’s secret other job, providing unsanctioned abortions.

The film stars la Sukhitashvili and Kakha Kintsurashvili, who also appeared in Kulumbegashvili’s 2020 debut, Beginning.

April is a France-Italy-Georgia co-production between Luca Guadagnino’s Frenesy Film, First Picture, Memo Films and the Independent Film Project, with co-producer ARTE France Cinéma.

“April is exactly the kind of film that we are here to champion – artistically audacious, and socially urgent,” said Laura Dos Santos, BFI’s head of acquisitions.