Worldwide box office August 2-4

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) $207.5m $824.1m $110.5m $428.5m 53 2. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) $38.1m $752.2m $26.9m $438.3m 81 3. Twisters (Warner Bros/Universal) $30.2m $274.4m $7.5m $78.8m 78 4. Successor (various) $28.7m $367.4m $28.2m $366.9m 5 5. Inside Out 2 (Disney) $27.2m $1.6bn $20.5m $928.2m 53 6. Trap (various) $20m $20m $4.4m $4.4m 39 7. Decoded (various) $13m $23.6m $13m $23.6m 1 8. Pilot (various) $9m $9.4m $9m $9.4m 1 9. Harold And The Purple Crayon (Sony) $9m $9m $3m $3m 33 10. Longlegs (Neon) $7.7m $91.9m $3.6m $25m 40

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ powers Disney to $3bn so far this year

A relatively strong hold in international markets helped power Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine to a sturdy second-weekend estimated take of $207.5m, bringing the global total to $824.1m.

That makes the Disney release the second-biggest hit of 2024 after just two weekends of play, behind Disney/Pixar’s runaway hit Inside Out 2 ($1.555bn). Deadpool & Wolverine will go on to stretch out its lead ahead of 2014’s other big hits Despicable Me 4 ($752.2m to date) and Dune: Part Two ($711.8m).

Deadpool & Wolverine fell 54% in North America from the opening session, but only 41% in international markets (excluding China), the seventh-best second-weekend hold for a Marvel Cinematic Universe release, and ahead of Deadpool (-44%) and Deadpool 2 (-59%).

Strong holds in major markets include Germany (-13%), Australia (-27%), UK/Ireland (-40%), Spain and France (both -41%), Brazil (-42%) and Italy (-45%).

Deadpool & Wolverine has now reached $395.6m in North America, and $428.5m for international. Including China, the international drop from the opening session was 45%.

Top international markets for the films are China ($45.2m), UK/Ireland ($42.4m), Mexico ($32.8m), Australia ($24.6m), Germany ($19.1m), France ($17.8m), Brazil ($17.4m) and India ($15.7m). Spain ($14.6m) and Italy ($13.2m) are next, then South Korea ($12.6m) and Argentina ($9.8m).

Deadpool & Wolverine enjoyed a strong second session on Imax, grossing an estimated $15.0m worldwide, and taking the total on the format to $64.5m.

The film’s box office haul helped push Disney to $3.109bn for 2024 so far – and the studio is the first to cross $3bn this year. Disney has achieved the feat fuelled by only four wide releases: Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and The First Omen. (Disney also has had some smaller releases, including Searchlight titles.)

Deadpool & Wolverine has already surpassed the lifetime totals of both Deadpool ($783m) and Deadpool 2 ($786m), and now stands as the third-biggest R-rated film of all time globally, behind only Joker ($1.079bn) and Oppenheimer ($975m). Disney’s film should hit $900m worldwide by the end of the week, and then overtake Oppenheimer this coming weekend.

Also for Disney, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 added an estimated $27.2m worldwide at the weekend, taking the global total to $1.555bn. The past week saw Disney/Pixar’s film climb from 12th to 10th place in the all-time global ranking, overtaking both Fast & Furious 7 and The Avengers. The film’s progress up the all-time chart will now slow down – Inside Out 2 is more than $100m behind ninth-ranked The Lion King ($1.663bn, 2019 remake version). These figures are not adjusted for inflation.

‘Trap’ opens with $20m, led by North America

Warner Bros’ new M Night Shyamalan film, Trap, landed in sixth place in Comscore’s worldwide weekend ranking (see chart), thanks to an estimated $15.6m in North America and $4.4m in 38 early international markets.

For international, Germany led with an estimated $792,000, ahead of Australia ($621,000) and Saudi Arabia ($340,000).

These numbers compare favourably with the opening in those markets of Shyamalan’s last film Knock At The Cabin, which achieved $35.4m lifetime in North America and a weaker $19.4m for international (combining to deliver $54.8m). In 2021, Shyamalan’s Old did better, with $48.3m in North America, $41.9m for international, and $90.1m worldwide.

The bigger box office test for Trap comes this coming weekend, with the film opening in France, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and UK/Ireland. South Korea and Japan follow in September and October.

Josh Hartnett stars as a serial killer targeted by police when he takes his daughter to a pop concert.

‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ stumbles with weak $9m debut

Sony’s new family film Harold And The Purple Crayon failed to make much headway against Despicable Me 4 (an estimated $38.1m at the weekend) and Inside Out 2 ($27.2m) with an estimated debut of $9.0m, landing in a disappointing ninth place in the worldwide weekend chart.

Adapted from Crockett Johnson’s 1955 children’s picture book, the Carlos Saldanha-directed film opened with an estimated $6.0m in North America and $3.0m in 32 early international markets, covering 45% of the international footprint.

Sony did not provide international territory breakdowns for the film. Territories yet to open Harold And The Purple Crayon include Brazil and Germany (both August 22), Australia and Italy (both September 12), France (October 16), Netherlands (October 17) and Spain (November 8).

South Korean comedy ‘Pilot’ crashes global top 10

Landing just above Harold And The Purple Crayon in the worldwide chart, but from just one territory, is South Korean comedy Pilot. Kim Han-gyul’s cross-dressing comedy boasts the poster tagline “(S)he’s back!”, and stars Jo Jung-suk as a man who goes from being a successful, popular pilot to an unemployed one. He succeeds in getting a new job after acquiring a newly laundered identity as a woman.

Pilot opened in South Korea via Lotte Entertainment with an estimated $9.03m, and $9.38m including previews, topping the country’s box office. The film is based on 2012 Swedish hit Cockpit, which was directed by Marten Klingberg and written by Erik Ahrnbom.

The other films in Asian markets appearing in the latest worldwide top 10 chart are Chinese titles Successor ($367.4m to date) and Decoded (a new release, with $13.5m for the Saturday-Sunday period, and $24.2m including previews). Shen Sicheng’s Second World War drama Decoded stars local names Liu Haoran, Chen Daoming and Daniel Wu, alongside US actor John Cusack. The film is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Mai Jia.