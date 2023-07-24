Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s UK film and TV production outfit, House Productions, has expanded its senior film team with the hire of Scrapper producer Theo Barrowclough as executive producer.

Barrowclough will work alongside Ross and Howell on their burgeoning film slate, which includes The Iron Claw from Sean Durkin, Ed Berger’s Conclave and Daniel Kokotajlo’s Starve Acre, which all wrapped in the last six months.

Barrowclough joins House Productions from DMC Film where he worked for eight years and most recently produced Charlotte Regan’s debut Scrapper, starring Harris Dickinson, which won the world dramatic grand jury prize at Sundance earlier this year.

His further credits include co-producer on The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and written by Daniel Kaluuya for Netflix, and he was an associate producer on Toronto premiere Calm With Horses. Barrowclough also produced Molly Manning-Walker’s debut short, Good Thanks, You? and developed at DMC projects including Dreadful Ned and The Lesser Bohemians.

House’s robust slate includes Sebastián Lelio’s Netflix feature The Wonder; BBC crime series Sherwood – which is currently in production on its second season; and the Italian-language The Good Mothers seres for Disney+, which won the inaugural Berlinale series award earlier this year. House also executive produced Jonathan Glazer’s Cannes grand prize winner The Zone Of Interest.

The company was acquired by BBC Studios in 2021. Upcoming projects include Richard Ayoade’s feature adaptation of The Semplica Girl Diaries.