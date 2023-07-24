A stunning £18.5m opening from Barbie and a huge £10.9m from Oppenheimer propelled the UK-Ireland box office to its biggest weekend in over four years.

The first time ever that two films have opened to over £10m each in the same session, the weekend saw sold-out screenings of both films in cinemas across the territory, in a range of projection formats.

With £18.5m, Warner Bros’ Barbie recorded the third-highest three-day opening since 2019, behind only James Bond title No Time To Die (£21m) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (£19.5m) from 2021. Playing in 727 sites, its location average was £25,456 - the highest in over 10 years for a Warner Bros film.

Greta Gerwig’s film has smashed the record for biggest opening for a film solo-directed by a woman, previously held by Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades Of Grey with £13.6m from 2015.

From 662 locations, Oppenheimer took £10.9m for Universal, at a £16,311 average. It has secured the second-biggest opening weekend ever for a Christopher Nolan film, ahead of Dunkirk (£10.1m), Inception (£5.9m) and Interstellar (£5.4m) and behind only The Dark Knight Rises (£14.3m).

The film topped £4m on Saturday alone, with £3.3m on Friday and £3.6m on Sunday making up its great start. Its £10.9m total included just shy of £2m from Imax screenings alone, with those 52 venues accounting for 18% of the film’s total opening.

Vue Cinemas, the third-biggest exhibitor in the UK and Ireland with 91 venues, reported its highest weekend of admissions since the release of Avengers: Endgame in May 2019, with over 2,000 sold-out sessions.

Vue International co-founder and CEO Tim Richards said Barbie is tracking to be the biggest film of 2023, with “a good chance” of entering the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in the territory (2019’s The Lion King is currently 10th with £76m).

Further box office figures to follow.