Joe Stephenson’s Doctor Jekyll starring Eddie Izzard will have its world premiere at the UK’s horror and fantasy film festival FrightFest (August 24-28) as the full line-up is unveiled.

Izzard will play Nina Jekyll, the infamous scientist with a dark alter-ego, in a modern adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s book by placing a woman in the titular role.

Doctor Jekyll is one of 25 world premieres screening at the festival, which takes place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Opening FrightFest will be the European premiere of Joe Lynch’s Suitable Flesh which first screened at Tribeca last month. It stars Heather Graham with genre star Barbara Compton and follows a psychiatrist who becomes obsessed with one of her patients.

Jenn Wexler’s The Sacrifice Game will close the festival. The horror title received its world premiere at Fantasia last year, is about two boarding schoolgirls who must spend Christmas break with one of their teachers. The cast includes Mena Massoud and Olivia Scott Welch.

The Main Screen strand is presenting seven world premieres alongside notable titles including Paris Zarcilla’s SXSW award-winner Raging Grace; Anthony Waller’s Piper starring Elizabeth Hurley, and Samuel Bodin’s Cobweb starring Lizzy Caplan.

FrightFest 2023 line-up

Suitable Flesh (opening film)

Dir: Joe Lynch

The Sacrifice Game (closing film)

Dir: Jenn Wexler

The Blue Rose*

Dir: George Baron

T Blockers

Dir: Alice Maio Mackay

Doctor Jekyll*

Dir: Joe Stephenson

Farang

Dir: Xavier Gens

Founders Day

Dirs: Erik and Carson Bloomquist

Where The Devil Roams

Dir: The Adams Family

That’s A Wrap

Dir: Marcel Walz

Failure!

Dir: Alex Kahuam

Punch

Dir: Andy Edwards

A Million Days

Dir: Mitch Jenkins

How To Kill Monsters

Dir: Stuart Sparke

Werewolf Santa

Dir: Airell Anthony Hayles

To Fire You Come At Last

Dir: Sean Hogan

I Am Monsters!

Dir: Nicholas Vince

Hostile Dimensions

Dir: Graham Hughes

Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life Of Cliff Twemlow*

Dir: Jake West

Lore

dir. James Bushe

Main Screen

Cheat*

Dir: Nick Psinakis

Creeping Death*

Dir: Matt Sampere

Faceless After Dark*

Dir: Raymond Wood

Heard*

Dir: Steven Pierce

Transmission*

Dir: Michael J. Hurst

Cold Meat*

Dir: Sébastien Drouin

Home Sweet Home: Where Evil Lives*

Dir: Thomas Sieben

Raging Grace

Dir: Paris Zarcilla

It Lives Inside

Dir: Bishal Dutta

Piper

Dir: Anthony Waller

The Dive, New Life

Dir: John Rosman

Pandemonium

Dir: Quarxx

Monolith

Dir: Mark Vesely

The Seeding

Dir: Barnaby Clay

Cobweb

Dir: Samuel Bodin