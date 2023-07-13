Joe Stephenson’s Doctor Jekyll starring Eddie Izzard will have its world premiere at the UK’s horror and fantasy film festival FrightFest (August 24-28) as the full line-up is unveiled.
Izzard will play Nina Jekyll, the infamous scientist with a dark alter-ego, in a modern adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s book by placing a woman in the titular role.
Doctor Jekyll is one of 25 world premieres screening at the festival, which takes place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.
Opening FrightFest will be the European premiere of Joe Lynch’s Suitable Flesh which first screened at Tribeca last month. It stars Heather Graham with genre star Barbara Compton and follows a psychiatrist who becomes obsessed with one of her patients.
Jenn Wexler’s The Sacrifice Game will close the festival. The horror title received its world premiere at Fantasia last year, is about two boarding schoolgirls who must spend Christmas break with one of their teachers. The cast includes Mena Massoud and Olivia Scott Welch.
The Main Screen strand is presenting seven world premieres alongside notable titles including Paris Zarcilla’s SXSW award-winner Raging Grace; Anthony Waller’s Piper starring Elizabeth Hurley, and Samuel Bodin’s Cobweb starring Lizzy Caplan.
FrightFest 2023 line-up
Suitable Flesh (opening film)
Dir: Joe Lynch
The Sacrifice Game (closing film)
Dir: Jenn Wexler
The Blue Rose*
Dir: George Baron
T Blockers
Dir: Alice Maio Mackay
Doctor Jekyll*
Dir: Joe Stephenson
Farang
Dir: Xavier Gens
Founders Day
Dirs: Erik and Carson Bloomquist
Where The Devil Roams
Dir: The Adams Family
That’s A Wrap
Dir: Marcel Walz
Failure!
Dir: Alex Kahuam
Punch
Dir: Andy Edwards
A Million Days
Dir: Mitch Jenkins
How To Kill Monsters
Dir: Stuart Sparke
Werewolf Santa
Dir: Airell Anthony Hayles
To Fire You Come At Last
Dir: Sean Hogan
I Am Monsters!
Dir: Nicholas Vince
Hostile Dimensions
Dir: Graham Hughes
Mancunian Man: The Legendary Life Of Cliff Twemlow*
Dir: Jake West
Lore
dir. James Bushe
Main Screen
Cheat*
Dir: Nick Psinakis
Creeping Death*
Dir: Matt Sampere
Faceless After Dark*
Dir: Raymond Wood
Heard*
Dir: Steven Pierce
Transmission*
Dir: Michael J. Hurst
Cold Meat*
Dir: Sébastien Drouin
Home Sweet Home: Where Evil Lives*
Dir: Thomas Sieben
Raging Grace
Dir: Paris Zarcilla
It Lives Inside
Dir: Bishal Dutta
Piper
Dir: Anthony Waller
The Dive, New Life
Dir: John Rosman
Pandemonium
Dir: Quarxx
Monolith
Dir: Mark Vesely
The Seeding
Dir: Barnaby Clay
Cobweb
Dir: Samuel Bodin
