Production is underway in London on Drake Doremus’s romantic comedy Next Life starring Emilia Clarke and Edgar Ramirez.

Clarke plays a jazz singer who finds herself across two alternate realities. The shoot is scheduled to wrap later this month.

Next Life is produced by Mutressa’s Elika Portnoy, Gleb Fetisov of Fetisoff Illusion, UK-US production house 42’s Ben Pugh and Kate Buckley, Doremus, and John Palfery Smith.

Doremus’s credits include sci-fi romances Zoe and Equals.

Pugh has produced UK films including Eran Creevy’s 2008 thriller Shifty, Peter Cattaneo’s Military Wives, Dominic Cooke’s The Courier, Agnieszka Smoczynska’s The Silent Twins, and Cattaneo’s recent Toronto world premiere The Penguin Lessons.

42 was restructured this year following the departure of co-founder Rory Aitken. Pugh became president of production overseeing film and TV produciton.

CAA Media Finance is representing worldwide rights.