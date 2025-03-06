Following on from its Golden Bear triumph at the Berlinale, Norwegian filmmaker Dag Johan Haugerud’s Dreams (Sex Love) is continuing to rack up deals and is now sold out in almost all the European territories handled by Berlin-based sales agent m-appeal.

Countries that have come on board for Dreams since the European Film Market include Greece (Filmtrade), Turkey (Bir Film) and Romania (Bad Unicorn). Ukraine is currently in negotiation, as is Australia.

Dreams is part of a trilogy of related but self-contained features, also including Sex and Love, that Haugerud shot back to back. Filmtrade and Bad Unicorn bought only Dreams while Bir Film acquired the entire trilogy.

The trilogy’s festival rollout, which started with Sex in Panorama at the 2024 Berlinale, Love in competition at Venice and Dreams at last month’s Berlinale, wasn’t in the order that Haugerud wrote the films. Dreams was originally intended to follow Sex with Love rounding the trilogy off.

However, it is now accepted that the three features may be shown in different orders by its distributors.

Alamode in Germany, Polyfilm in Austria and Xenix Film in Switzerland have all set May 8 for their release of Dreams, while Wanted Film in Italy is releasing the Golden Bear winner on March 13. Denmark’s Camera Film is opening Dreams this week.

Strand Releasing plans to release the three films theatrically in the US this summer, but hasn’t confirmed yet in which order.

Other territories sold on Dreams include France (Pyramide), UK (Modern Films), Portugal (Films4You), Taiwan (Swallow Wings), Japan (Bitters End), Bulgaria (Beta Films), Poland (New Horizons), Israel (New Cinema), Baltics (Best Film Baltics), Benelux (September), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Pilot Film), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Brazil (Imovision), Spain (Filmin) and ex-Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom).