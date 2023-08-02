Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is inviting previous festival alumni to join a special Talent Assemble event, to celebrate the festival’s community of filmmaking talent.

The festival is running as a streamlined edition this year as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, from August 18 to 23. While there is no formal industry strand this edition, Talent Assemble will take place on Saturday, August 19 as a way of bringing together EIFF’s filmmakers and the wider industry.

“This year’s edition is specifically to try to make sure people reconnect to the festival. This event is a big focus for us,” says EIFF executive producer, Tamara Van Strijthem.

“We’re really sending out a bat signal, with Talent Assemble. We really want to engage with industry,” added Kate Taylor, EIFF programme director.

Talent Assemble is taking place in partnership with BBC Film, BBC Scotland and MG Alba. It is open to industry professionals who have previously taken part in EIFF’s many talent development initiatives, as well as filmmakers who have screened work at the festival in the past.

Talent confirmed to attend this year’s edition includes opening film Silent Roar director Johnny Barrington, alongside the film’s stars Ella Lily Hyland, Louis McCartney, Mark Lockyer, and Chinenye Ezeudu; Scrapper filmmaker Charlotte Regan; Is There Anybody Out There? director Ella Glendining; Passages director Ira Sachs; Scrapper filmmaker Charlotte Regan and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, the subject of EIFF doc Choose Irvine Welsh.