Jess Search, co-founder and CEO of non-profit documentary organisation Doc Society, has died at the age of 54 from brain cancer.

Search’s death was announced in a statement on Tuesday, August 1 by Doc Society, which read,

Yesterday morning, our dear Jess Search died peacefully in London, England, from brain cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her life Beadie Finzi, their children Ella and Ben, and friends. As a fierce supporter of independent artists and co-founder of Doc Society, Jess spent the weeks following her diagnosis focused on her passions laid out in her recent announcement, No Time Like the Present. Her greatest wish was to continue to secure the Doc Society mission of unleashing the transformational power of documentary film to address the two critical and intertwined issues of climate change and democracies in crisis. Jess lived fully these last few weeks. In characteristic humour, she responded to her diagnosis by considering herself a “Lucky Fucker,” having lived a life of purpose on her own terms. She continued to send late-night voice memos, order rounds of margaritas, and bring together an amalgam of global comrades around the shared mission of vital system-shifting narrative work to change the world for the better. To the horror of some, she did all this while sporting a pair of hot pink Crocs, with socks and jibbitz, in glorious contrast to her trademark white suit she rocked at Good Pitches all over the world. Jess and her loved ones have been immersed in all the shared memories and love from friends, family and the community since the news of her diagnosis. We have been exchanging poetry and share with you one on the top of her rotation, David Whyte reading his poem ’Santiago’. A beloved partner and parent, a brilliant friend, an industry catalyst, master campaigner, consummate producer, preternatural public convener, and mentor to many, Jess leaves a global family who we know will continue to speak out on injustice, challenge the status quo and live lives of purpose with love in their hearts. We consider ourselves to be Lucky Fuckers to stand beside all of you. Thank you Jess, we love you. Always. Megha Agrawal Sood, Shanida Scotland, Sandra Whipham and Maxyne Franklin

The letter from Doc Society closed by announcing “a celebration of all things Jess loves” that will be planned in the coming months.

Search founded Doc Society – then called Channel 4 BritDoc Foundation– in 2005 alongside Maxyne Franklin and Finzi. The organisation, which has UK and US bases, funds and develops documentary film, with credits including Kathryn Ferguson’s Nothing Compares about the late Sinead O’Connor, Andrea Arnold’s Cow, Jehane Noujaim’s The Square and Laura Poitras’ Oscar-winning Citizenfour. It has executive produced 520 films from 75 countries across its 18-year existence.

Previously, Search had worked as a commissioning editor in the documentaries department at Channel 4 television. She also co-founded Shooting People, an online filmmakers community.

On July 6 this year, Search shared an 800-word letter on the Doc Society website titled ‘No Time Like The Present’, announcing her brain tumour diagnosis. The letter noted her intention to step back from the organisation; but also stated that it was in the hands of its other five directors (all of whom are women), and included a call to action from Search.

“Comrades, we know that your work is as vital and urgent as our own,” wrote Search. “How about we triple down and build rocket boosters for our shared work together right now?”

Search also quoted philosopher Marcus Aurelius and poet Gary Snyder, and shared a playlist of music that Doc Society has played at its events across the last 18 years.