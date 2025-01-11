Cinematographers for Emilia Perez and Dune: Part Two are among the nominees in the feature film category for the 69th British Society of Cinematographers (BSC) awards.

Paul Guilhaume is nominated for shooting Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set musical Emilia Perez; while Greig Fraser is nominated for Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel Dune: Part Two.

The duo are joined by Lol Crawley – the sole British nominee – for his work on Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist; Stephane Fontaine for Edward Berger’s Conclave; and Jarin Blaschke for Robert Eggers’ period horror Nosferatu.

It is a first nomination for Crawley, Fontaine and Guilhaume; a second nomination for Blaschke after The Lighthouse; and a fourth for Fraser, after Lion, Dune and The Batman.

The BSC says that the Cinematography In A Feature Film award is the second-oldest cinematography award in film, after the equivalent Academy Award.

Robbie Ryan took last year’s BSC feature film prize for Poor Things, and was nominated for the Bafta and Oscar.

The Television Drama category has been divided this year, into Television Drama (international/streaming) and Television/Drama (UK terrestrial).

Established film cinematographers in those categories include Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel, for episode one of Alfonso Cuaron’s Disclaimer; and Censor and Mogul Mowgli cinematographer Annika Summerson, for episode one of BBC series Ludwig.

The winners will be announced at the BSC awards ceremony in London on Saturday, February 1.

BSC 2025 awards nominations

Cinematography in a Feature Film

Stephane Fontaine, Conclave

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Cinematography in a Television Drama (International/Streaming)

Emmanuel Lubezki, Bruno Delbonnel, Disclaimer episode one

Benedict Spence, Eric episode one

Robert Elswit, Ripley ‘Lucio’

Christopher Ross, Shogun ‘Anjin’

Sam McCurdy, Shogun ‘Crimson Sky’

Cinematography in a Television Drama (UK Terrestrial)

Annika Summerson, Ludwig episode one

Jody Lee Lipes, The Listeners episode one

Ben Wheeler, The Town episode four

Nick Morris, Sweetpea ‘Sorry For Your Loss’

Diana Olifirova, We Are Lady Parts ‘Funny Muslim Song’

Cinematography in a Music Video

Daniel Landin, ‘Eusexua’ – FKA twigs

Jack Hamilton, ‘In The Modern World’ – Fontaines D.C.

Henry Gill, ‘MMS’ – Asake ft. Wizkid

Benjamin Cotgrove, ‘My Best Friend’ - Friedberg