Paris-based outfit WTFilms and Federation’s new studio label Ginger & Fed has scored a raft of deals on Frederic Jardin’s French thriller Survive starring Belgium actor Émilie Dequenne.

Signature Entertainment will release the title in the UK, Australia and New Zealand while Capelight has it for Germany and Eagle Pictures in Italy.

Other territories include Spain (A Contracorriente Films); Baltic States (UVR); Ukraine (Top Film Distribution); Poland (M2 Films); Hungary (Vertigo Media); Benelux (Vertigo Films Distribution(; the Middle East (Salim Ramia); Latin America (Gussi); South Korea (Scene and sound); Turkey (Chantier); and The Philippines (808 Films). KMBO is releasing the title theatrically in France.

Survive follows a family whose boat capsizes in the middle of the ocean, and they awake in an apocalyptic desert land where the mother must fight to keep her children safe from hungry creatures. Andreas Pietschmann also stars.

The feature is produced by Monkey Pack and M.E.S Productions, behind Coralie Fargeat’s 2017 debut Revenge. It was introduced to buyers at AFM by WTFilms and Ginger & Fed, the new partnership between Federation Studios and Sabine Chelamy’s Ginger Film.