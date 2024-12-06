International finance, production and sales company EST N8 has acquired Indonesian horror Sorop during Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in Singapore.

Upi Avianto, known for her work on Till Death Do Us Part, Sri Asih, and the My Stupid Boss films, directed the story of siblings who return to their hometown following their uncle’s death and experience terrifying supernatural events.

Hana Malasan, Yasamin Jasem, and Ratu Felisha star in Sorop, which is produced by MD Pictures, part of MD Entertainment, which will distribute in Indonesia on December 19.

The MD Entertainment group is behind the hits Ayat Ayat Cinta and Habibie & Ainun.

Tenten Wei, Sophie Shi, and Cathy Ni of EST N8 brokered the deal for all rights excluding Indonesia, and theatrical rights in Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore.

“The collaboration with MD Entertainment on Sorop is a thrilling step in horror cinema, with Upi’s talent set to elevate the project to new heights,” said Jaeson Ma, chairman of EST Studios.

EST N8’s slate of Asian titles includes Awi Suryadi’s horror Perewangan, Kongkiat Komesiri’s thriller Delivery Man, and South Korean action film Mash Ville from Fantasia best director winner Hwang Wook.