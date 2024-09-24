The European Film Academy (EFA) is to honour actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini with the European Achievement In World Cinema award.

Rossellini will be an honorary guest at EFA’s European Film Awards ceremony in Lucerne on December 7.

Rossellini made her cinematic debut as an actress in 1979 in the Taviani brother’s film Die Wiese and has appeared in numerous other films since, including Blue Velvet, White Nights, Rodger Dodger, Cousins, Death Becomes Her, Fearless, Big Night, and Joy.

She has worked with directors such as Robert Zemeckis, David O. Russell, David Lynch, Robert Wilson, Taylor Hackford, Marjane Satrapi and Guy Maddin.

She is also has a strong interest in animals and wildlife conservation and has made a series of shorts - Green Porno, Seduce Me and Mammas – which offer insight into animal behaviours. She has a master’s degree on Animal Behaviour and Conservation from Hunter College in New York City and has received a PhD Honoris Causa from the Science Faculty at UQAM (University of Quebec at Montreal).

Her most recent work includes the HBO-MAX series Julia based on the life of Julia Child; the theatrical monologue Darwin’s Smile; the animation film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On; La Chimera starring Josh O’ Connor and directed by Alice Rohrwacher; Spaceman with Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan directed by Johan Renck; and the soon to be released Conclave with Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci directed by Edward Berger.