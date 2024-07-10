Klaudia Reynicke’s Berlin prize-winning family drama Reinas has sold around the world, including to the US, ahead of it screening in the Piazza Grande section of next month’s Locarno Film Festival.

The feature, directed by Swiss-Peruvian Reynicke, has sold to Outsider Pictures (US), Films We Like (Canada), Penny Black Media (worldwide airlines), ADS Service (Hungary, Romania), Estinfilm (Estonia), Belas Artes Grupo (Brazil), Falcon Pictures (Indonesia) and Arsenal Filmverleih (Germany, Austria).

Distribution in Switzerland will be handled by Filmcoopi, BTeam Pictures in Spain and Tondero Distribución in Peru, releasing early in September in Switzerland and Spain and late August in Peru. Reinas will be released in further territories in the autumn.

Written by Reynicke with Diego Vega, the film is set in Lima, Peru, in 1992, and follows a family living through seismic change in their lives alongside the political upheaval and economic crisis.

It premiered at Sundance before going on to Berlin and garnering the jury prize of Generation Kplus.

Reinas is produced by Britta Rindelaub and Thomas Reichlin for Alva Film (Switzerland), Daniel Vega and Diego Vega for Maretazo Cine (Peru) and Valérie Delpierre for Inicia Films (Spain). The cast includes Abril Gjurinovic, Luana Vega, Gonzalo Molina, Jimena Lindo and Susi Sánchez.

The film is a co-production with Swiss National Broadcaster RTS Radio Télévision Suisse. Financiers include Swiss Federal office for Culture and Regional Funds Cineforom and Ticino Fondo Film Plus, Spanish National Film Fund and Regional fund (Catalunya) and Peruvian Ministry for Culture.

